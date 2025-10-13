Tun Jeanne Abdullah appointed honorary patron of Paralympic Council Malaysia

THE Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) has appointed Tun Jeanne Abdullah as its Honorary Patron.

This appointment recognises her long-standing dedication and invaluable contributions to the Paralympic Movement and Malaysia’s para-athlete community.

PCM President Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin and Secretary-General Datuk Subramaniam Raman Nair recently paid a courtesy visit to Tun Jeanne.

The visit officially marked the conclusion of her tenure as Patron while conveying PCM’s profound gratitude.

“Tun Jeanne will henceforth be honoured as the Honorary Patron of PCM,“ the council stated.

PCM expressed its privilege in continuing to acknowledge Tun Jeanne in this esteemed role.

The council extended its warmest wishes for her continued good health, happiness, and success.

Tun Jeanne served as PCM’s first Patron from May 2008 to August 31, 2025.

PCM will announce its new Patron in due course as the council strengthens its leadership.

The council remains committed to upholding its vision and mission to advance the Paralympic Movement in Malaysia. – Bernama