Turtles aim to nick one point in away clash against JDT

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) aim to secure one point in their away clash against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI), Iskandar Puteri, tomorrow night.

Head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said the Turtles are mentally and physically prepared to face the Southern Tigers, the country’s strongest team, in their fifth Super League match of the season.

Steinbruckner is confident that despite the absence of two key players, Muhammad Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid, they can achieve at least one point and maintain their unbeaten record in eight matches, in the Super League and FA Cup.

“Akhyar (Akhyar Rashid) and Safawi (Muhammad Safawi Rasid) will be missed. But, we have some other players to take their place.

“As for now, I think Nur Hakim (Nur Hakim Hassan) will start... you never know, perhaps at the last moment I will change. It depends on the situation. We will see who the second one will be. Maybe one more in the midfield... or maybe one more in the central back,“ he said during a team training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Steinbruckner said the Turtles would not resort to a defensive strategy or ‘parking the bus’ when facing the ten-time consecutive Super League champions.

Instead, the 58-year-old Croatian wants his team to play aggressively and avoid mistakes during attacks.

“If we want one point we must play like you want three points against JDT. Of course we know it is difficult because the quality of JDT’s players especially at home.

“But you know, if its only defend it is not good. We must show to them our offensive football,“ he said.