Tze Yong’s Paris 2024 dream effectively gone, withdraws from BAC

NATIONAL men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is set to miss out on making this Olympic Games debut in Paris, which is scheduled to be held from July 26 until Aug 11.

This came after the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today confirmed that the current world number 18 player is not ready yet to resume high level training and competition, as doing so could risk aggravating his back injury.

As such, BAM said the surgeon, physiotherapist, coaches and Tze Yong have all mutually agreed that the 23-year-old is not physically ready for the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2024, which will take place in Ningbo, China, from April 9 until 14.

Though disappointed to forgo BAC, Tze Yong in the same statement admitted that he understands that his health and recovery is at utmost priority.

“I am grateful for the support of the medical team and my coaches and I am committed to focusing on my rehabilitation to return stronger. I look forward to getting back on court as soon as possible and contributing to the team in the future,” he said.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s singles silver medallist is slated to open his BAC 2024 campaign against Taiwanese shuttler, Wang Tzu Wei.

Meanwhile, Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) Director of Coaching Rexy Mainaky said while the Johor-born player has progressed to light workouts, he has not yet resumed high-intensity training, including jumping.

“Our top priority is always the health and well-being of our players. Tze Yong’s recovery and overall condition are paramount concerns for us.

“We will closely monitor his progress and condition in the coming weeks. Tze Yong has a promising career ahead, and it’s essential to focus on his complete recovery,” Rexy said.

Although his absence from the BAC will also rule him out of Paris 2024, the Indonesian believed that Tze Yong is still young and will have opportunities to compete in future Olympics.

Last Tuesday, Rexy said that Tze Yong can still achieve his dream of making his maiden Olympic appearance at the 2024 edition in Paris provided he emerges triumphant in the BAC 2024.

Tze Yong had dropped out from the top 16 positions in the latest Race to Paris ranking list ahead of the April 28 Olympic qualifying deadline.

Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia is in the best position to make his second Olympic appearance after Tokyo 2020 as he is currently placed 10th in the Race to Paris ranking list with 68,296 points.

A country can field a maximum of two players in the singles event if both are in the top 16 in the Race to Paris ranking list.

In the meantime, Rexy said Tze Yong might be considered for the Thomas Cup 2024 squad from April 27 until May 5 in Chengdu