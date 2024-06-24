Your Title
  1. Sport

UEFA fines Croatia for fan trouble at Euro 2024

AFP
Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalic supervises a MD-1 training session at the team’s base camp in Neuruppin on June 23, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 football match against Italy. - AFPpixCroatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalic supervises a MD-1 training session at the team’s base camp in Neuruppin on June 23, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 football match against Italy. - AFPpix

Zagreb: UEFA have fined the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) for the incidents that occurred in the stands during Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania at Euro 2024, the national federation said on Saturday.

The HNS published a statement on its website saying that it will have to pay a fine of 28,000 euros ($29,900) due to the “lighting of flares and throwing of objects by some Croatian fans during the match played on June 19 in Hamburg”.

“The Croatian Football Federation thanks the Croatian fans for their excellent support and once again calls on them to refrain from lighting and throwing flares”, the statement said.

The HNS was also fined after Croatia’s first match in Group B, which they lost 3-0 to Spain.

The Croatian federation was fined 87,875 euros for fans throwing plastic cups onto the pitch and lighting flares.

Croatia are in danger of a group-stage exit from Euro 2024 after defeat to Spain and Wednesday’s thrilling 2-2 draw in which Albania’s Klaus Gjasula scored at both ends, including a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

Croatia, World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, will now likely need to win their final Group B match against holders Italy on Monday to have any hope of reaching the knockout phase of a fifth straight major tournament.