UKRAINE will not compete in the world judo championships starting on Friday in Budapest in protest at two Belarusians who will compete under their country's flag for the first time since the Russian-backed invasion of Ukraine.

Belarusians Aliaksandr Sidoryk and Yahor Varapayeu are on the entry list in the under 90kg category, flying their country's flag, something they have been prohibited from doing since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

According to the Ukrainian Judo Federation, a decision by the International Judo Federation (IJF) Executive Board in mid-May authorised Belarusian judokas to represent their country under their flag from June 1.

The IJF is the first international federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to formalise the return of the Belarusian flag.

The IJF authorised Russian and Belarusian judokas to compete under neutral banners from March to September 2022, before banning them in accordance with IOC recommendations.

On March 28, 2023, the IOC recommended international federations allow athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to participate under neutral banners and under strict neutrality conditions, maintaining the exclusion for team competitions.

Ukraine boycotted the 2023 World Judo Championships due to a decree from the Ukrainian Ministry of Sports prohibiting athletes in its official delegations from participating in competitions featuring Russians or Belarusians.

This decree was amended on July 26, 2023, and now only applies to “athletes representing the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus,“ allowing them to compete against athletes under a neutral banner.

For the 2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, no Ukrainians are on the entry list and Russian judokas are competing under a neutral banner.

When contacted by AFP about the return of the Belarusian flag and the Ukrainian boycott, the IOC did not immediately respond.

The IJF's decision, however, directly violates IOC recommendations, which have been consistent since the end of March 2023.