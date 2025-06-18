  1. Sport

Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns Club World Cup clash delayed by weather

AFP
Ulsan Hyundai FC's South Korean midfielder #07 Ko Seungbeom (R), Sundowns' South African defenders #20 Grant Kekana and #25 Khuliso Mudau fight for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between South Korea's Ulsan HD and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at the Inter&amp;Co stadium in Orlando on June 17, 2025. - AFPPIXUlsan Hyundai FC's South Korean midfielder #07 Ko Seungbeom (R), Sundowns' South African defenders #20 Grant Kekana and #25 Khuliso Mudau fight for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between South Korea's Ulsan HD and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at the Inter&Co stadium in Orlando on June 17, 2025. - AFPPIX

THE kick-off in the Club World Cup clash between South Korea's Ulsan HD and South African team Mamelodi Sundowns was delayed because of a weather warning on Tuesday.

The Group F game was due to start at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando at 6:00 pm local time (2200 GMT), and both teams had walked out onto the field before being told to retreat by the referee.

Stands at the 25,500-seater stadium were virtually empty just before the scheduled kick-off time, with clouds in the sky above the stadium but no storm having begun.

Tournament broadcasters DAZN reported the game was instead likely to begin at 7:00 pm local time.