THE kick-off in the Club World Cup clash between South Korea's Ulsan HD and South African team Mamelodi Sundowns was delayed because of a weather warning on Tuesday.

The Group F game was due to start at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando at 6:00 pm local time (2200 GMT), and both teams had walked out onto the field before being told to retreat by the referee.

Stands at the 25,500-seater stadium were virtually empty just before the scheduled kick-off time, with clouds in the sky above the stadium but no storm having begun.

Tournament broadcasters DAZN reported the game was instead likely to begin at 7:00 pm local time.