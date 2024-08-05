UN General Assembly declares May 25 World Football Day

WASHINGTON: The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day.

The day marks the 100th anniversary of the first international football tournament in history with the representation of all regions as part of the 1924 Summer Olympic Games held in the French capital Paris, according to the resolution, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The draft resolution, which was introduced by Libya’s permanent representative to the UN Taher M. El-Sonni, was adopted by more than 160 countries of the 193-member General Assembly.

“Football, or soccer as others call it, is the number one game played and followed around the globe,“ El-Sonni told the Assembly, saying it is “more than just a game” being played by all ages on the streets and in the villages, in schools and in courtyards for fun and in competitions.

“Football serves as a universal language spoken across the globe, cutting across national, cultural and socio-economic barriers,“ he added.

Dennis Francis, the president of the General Assembly, welcomed the adoption of resolution.

“Football, like many other sports, builds on the values of camaraderie, teamwork, fair play and tolerance, and is a tool for building peace and solidarity around the world,“ he said.

