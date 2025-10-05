MANCHESTER United fans in Malaysia can look forward to seeing the club’s biggest stars live in action as the Red Devils’ full senior squad will travel for the highly anticipated clash against the ASEAN All-Stars at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here on May 28.

United head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed the development during a press conference ahead of their league clash against West Ham tomorrow.

“I was consulted. We cannot say nothing after this season, so we need to help the club because the club wins some more money. We are going to connect with our fans around the world and that is important, especially when we lose and we disappoint our supporters during this tough season.

“So, I think it is the least we can do. And we are going to take all the team, the young kids also, and we’ll have the staff there. We had a lot of changes in the staff so we’re trying to build something as a family. I think it is also a good thing,” he said as quoted by the club’s official website www.manutd.com.

Asked if he will take all of the senior players as well, Ruben said: “Yes, yes.”

Despite a challenging season in the Premier League (PL), United showed remarkable resilience in their UEFA Europa League campaign, progressing to the final where they will face fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on May 21.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time PL champions are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30.