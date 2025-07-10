US Justice Dept sues California over transgender athlete policies

THE US Justice Department has launched a legal challenge against California, accusing the state of violating federal law by permitting transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

The lawsuit claims female student athletes face “unfair competition and reckless endangerment by male participation on female high-school sports teams.”

The case centers on alleged violations of Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education programs receiving government funding.

This marks the latest clash between the Trump administration and California, a Democratic stronghold.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated, “The Governor of California has previously admitted that it is ‘deeply unfair’ to force women and girls to compete with men and boys in competitive sports. But not only is it ‘deeply unfair,‘ it is also illegal under federal law.”

The lawsuit targets the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation, accusing them of enabling “illegal sex discrimination against female student athletes.”

This follows a similar case in Maine, where the Justice Department sued over transgender athlete inclusion earlier this year.

The legal battle escalates as the Supreme Court prepares to review cases involving state bans on transgender athletes in Idaho and West Virginia.

Over 25 states have enacted laws restricting transgender participation in girls’ and women’s sports. - AFP