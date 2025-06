AMERICAN 12th seed Tommy Paul eased into his second consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

The 28-year-old raced to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen in only an hour and 51 minutes.

Paul, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2023, will take on either reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz or fellow countryman Ben Shelton in the last eight on Tuesday.