Use Bonnie’s success as inspiration, Para SUKMA 2024 athletes told

KUCHING: Athletes competing in the 2024 Malaysia Para Games (Para SUKMA) have been urged to use the success of national powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin as motivation.

Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said Bonnie’s gold medal lift at the recent Paris Paralympics proved that people with disabilities can excel on the international stage.

“Bonnie proved that, despite his disability, he also has another advantage and greatness that he could show off.

“So, use Bonnie’s success as an inspiration, everyone. If Bonnie can do it, you can do it too,” she said when officiating the launch of the Para SUKMA 2024 accommodation venue here today.

There are 19 accommodation venues for this year’s edition of Para SUKMA.

The week-long Para SUKMA 2024, to be held in Sarawak from Sunday (Sept 22), will feature 328 events from 10 sports - athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, bowling, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, archery and chess.

The Para SUKMA in Sarawak will also see the involvement of 1,290 athletes (982 men and 308 women), with Sarawak represented by 143 men and 70 women.