Valdumar leaves KDN FC, gets offer from Libyan club

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) import striker Valdumar Augusto Te has left the team after receiving an offer from a Libyan club.

KDN FC in a media statement today said it confirmed that the import striker from Guinea-Bissau left the club after almost half a season with the team in the Malaysian League (M-League).

“The player’s contract with the team ends today and it is reported that he will join a club in Libya after that.

“While with KDN FC Valdumar has played nine matches including one knockout round match in the FA Cup action against JDT FC,“ he said.

Previously another KDN FC import player Chadrack Lokombe Muzungu quit the club after only playing three games with the team.

KDN FC said the player in question (Valdumar) is understood to have left the club due to difficulties in adapting to the squad managed by Park Jaehong and therefore decided not to renew his contract.

“This 26-year-old player has always shown high commitment, being professional and always giving his best to the club and team since he was brought in April.

“The club management would like to express its gratitude and good luck to Valdumar in the future and remain proud of all the contributions given especially at every training session and official matches,“ it said.