Valentin Vacherot starts second career after Shanghai Masters win

SHANGHAI Masters champion Valentin Vacherot declared on Tuesday he was ready to begin a “second career” after a whirlwind week.

The Monegasque tennis player received a wild card for the upcoming ATP Basel tournament.

He also submitted a request for a main draw entry at the Paris Masters following his stunning victory in China.

Organisers of the Swiss indoor tournament confirmed the wild card for the event scheduled from October 20 to 26.

“Thanks to a wild card spectators will have the opportunity to see one of the biggest sensations of the season,“ they announced.

Vacherot defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to claim the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday.

He became the lowest-ranked player ever to win an ATP 1000 tournament while sitting at world number 204.

Paris Masters director Cedric Pioline confirmed the 26-year-old’s invitation request for the French capital tournament starting October 27.

Vacherot expressed his disbelief at the rapid turn of events after a ceremony in his honour attended by Prince Albert.

“It would be a dream for me. Less than two weeks ago, I didn’t think I’d be playing Paris-Bercy at all,“ he said.

The champion had expected to compete in Asian challenger tournaments as usual after Shanghai.

“Finding myself at this new La Défense venue would be crazy for me,“ he added.

Vacherot’s previous ranking did not qualify him for direct entry into Basel or the Paris Masters main draws.

Pioline noted the dramatic change in the player’s profile following his Shanghai triumph.

“Two weeks ago, with all due respect, not many people knew him,“ said the former world number five.

“Now, I think he has a name that speaks, that’s in the news, he’s identifiable,“ Pioline observed.

He described Vacherot’s rise in the ATP rankings as “a stratospheric leap.”

Pioline also mentioned that Rinderknech would require an invitation for direct main draw entry.

The French Tennis Federation plans to award four wild cards for the main draw.

They will also issue four invitations for the qualifying rounds on October 25 and 26.

Vacherot reflected on how the title has transformed his professional prospects.

“This changes everything in my career,“ he said of his first major trophy.

“You could say I’m starting a second career, even though I’m not complaining at all about the first half.”

He now anticipates playing in all the tournaments he desires with direct main draw access.

The timing of his victory provides a perfect conclusion to his season.

“What’s great is that this title comes very close to the end of the season. So the last few tournaments will be the cherry on the cake.”

Vacherot looks forward to a vacation to process his achievements.

“I’ll be able to enjoy myself afterward, with a little vacation, digest all this, and above all, take a lot of time to prepare for 2026, because it’s going to demand even more of me.” – AFP