Van Dijk’s late winner for Liverpool sparks Simeone red card drama

VIRGIL van Dijk’s stopp-time winner secured a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid amid a fiery confrontation that saw visiting coach Diego Simeone shown a red card.

The Dutch defender’s 92nd-minute header completed a remarkable comeback after Atletico had fought back from two goals down to level the match through Marcos Llorente’s double.

Liverpool appeared destined for a comfortable victory after scoring twice within the opening six minutes through a Mohamed Salah free-kick deflection and the Egyptian’s clinical finish.

Llorente revived memories of his match-winning performance five years ago at Anfield by dragging Atletico back into contention with two crucial goals.

The late winner ignited tensions between the home supporters and the Atletico manager, resulting in Simeone’s dismissal by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.

Simeone defended his reaction by stating he had endured constant insults throughout the match from particular individuals in the crowd.

Liverpool have now won all five of their opening Premier League and Champions League matches with goals scored after the 80th minute.

Manager Arne Slot expressed disappointment that his team required another late winner despite creating numerous opportunities to secure victory earlier.

Salah delivered his most influential performance of the season following his record-breaking £125 million transfer from Newcastle United.

The Egyptian international threatened throughout the match and came close to completing a hat-trick when he struck the post during a swift counter-attack.

Atletico’s difficult start to the season continues with just one victory from their opening four La Liga matches.

Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities resurfaced as they conceded two or more goals for the fourth time in six matches this campaign.

Van Dijk’s winning header came from a Dominik Szoboszlai corner with the Dutch defender completely unmarked in the penalty area. – AFP