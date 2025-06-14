FERRARI TEAM chief Fred Vasseur on Friday launched a scathing attack on Italian media amid speculation that threatens to undermine him and stability at the scarlet Scuderia.

Speaking between practices and as Ferrari confirmed that Charles Leclerc would be unable to take part in the second session after crashing in the first free practice, Vasseur made clear his feelings on stories that claim his future is in doubt.

Speaking at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where Ferrari have a been a focus of attention ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix after a disappointing start to the season, Vasseur was defiant.

“First, I have to stay calm because I will have to talk to the stewards,“ he said. “It’s some Italian media. It’s not all Italian media. And It’s not about myself, I think, because this, I can manage.

“It’s more about the people of the team. To throw their name like this, I think it’s just disrespectful for them, for the family.”

He added: “It’s really hurting the team. At one stage, it’s a lack of focus. When you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes a difference.”

Vasseur agreed that as Ferrari team principal he knew he would be exposed to scrutiny.

“I knew when I joined, when I took the position, that you are exposed, this I think it’s quite easy to manage, but for me it’s more for the people of the team.

“They are working very hard -- to decide one day that this one will be replaced, this one will be replaced, this one is useless.

“Honestly, it’s very, very harsh because these journalists -- and I’m not putting everybody in the same basket -- they have to consider that these people, they have family.

“They have wives, they have kids, and this is completely unrespectful. Now, I don’t want to speak any more about this stupid (subject).”

Vasseur's outburst followed a similar reaction from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday, when the British driver gave his complete backing to Vasseur and Ferrari, and came only minutes after Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had quashed rumours he was moving to Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Horner said: “There are so many rumours, but I’m not going anywhere. I’m fully committed to Red Bull. We’ve got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We’re on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026 which has been a massive project and undertaking.

“Of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari, but I’m not going anywhere, not even to Alpine!”