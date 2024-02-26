Wai Ching tops again in 2024 Scale the Strat

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s number one tower runner, Soh Wai Ching (pix), defended his title for three years in a row, at the race up the stairs of the Scale the Strat Tower building in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Sunday.

Even sweeter, Wai Ching also recorded a new personal best, by running up 108 floors at the tallest free-standing observation tower in the US, involving 1,455 steps (height 260 metres), in six minutes and 43 seconds, a difference of three seconds compared with the record he set last year.

Second place went to Japanese athlete, Ryoji Watanabe, who recorded the same time as Wai Ching, while third place belonged to home athlete, Jason Larson, who finished the run in eight minutes and 28 seconds.

“I’m so glad with the three repeat win!” said Wai Ching, in a post on his official Facebook page.

In both 2022 and 2023, Wai Ching topped the tournament by clocking six minutes and 46 seconds. -Bernama