Wan Arif aims for maiden world tour title

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles shuttler Wan Arif Wan Junaidi is eyeing his first World Tour title with partner Yap Roy King this year.

He believes their encouraging performance at the 2025 Indonesia Masters last month has boosted their confidence, despite exiting in the quarter-finals after losing 15-21, 16-21 to teammates Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun.

“Reaching the quarter-finals (at Indonesia Masters) has given us more confidence. We hope to play with greater patience and consistency.

“For now, we are targeting our first title. Once we win one, our confidence will be different,“ he said during a training session yesterday.

Although yet to claim a World Tour title, Wan Arif and Roy King won the 2023 Nantes International Challenge in France.

Wan Arif is also hoping for a strong performance at the 2025 German Open, set to take place in Mülheim an der Ruhr from Feb 25 to March 2.

The world No. 19 pair will kick off their Super 300 campaign against Denmark’s William Kryger Boe and Christian Faust Kjaer.

He said the impressive form of Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who recently won the 2025 Indonesia Masters, has created healthy competition within the national men’s doubles camp.

He also acknowledged the invaluable experience of 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who have been instrumental in helping teammates improve, especially during training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

Wan Arif hopes to leverage his training experience with both pairs to break into the world’s top 15.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are ranked world No. 5, while Wei Chong-Kai Wun sit at No. 11.

Professional duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are Malaysia’s highest-ranked men’s doubles pair at world number two.