KEVIN De Bruyne said he was proud of his part in making Manchester City the dominant force of English football over the past decade after playing in his final home match at the Etihad on Tuesday.

De Bruyne was honoured before and after a 3-1 win over Bournemouth as City closed in on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Belgian won six Premier Leagues, five League Cups, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League during a glittering period of success.

He scored 108 goals and provided 177 assists in over 400 appearances to leave his mark as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever players.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride, an absolute pleasure,“ De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

“I want to bring joy to people, play offensive football, be creative, that is what I am on the pitch and I want to have fun. I think we had a lot of fun over the 10 years.

“You win, you lose sometimes. It was a joy working really hard and creating something for this club which brought the club much better than it was before. I’m super proud.”

Yet, De Bruyne’s final night at the Etihad did not have the fitting end of a goal after he wasted a glorious chance.

With the goal gaping from Omar Marmoush’s pass, the 33-year-old hit the crossbar and gave himself “no excuses” for the slightest bobble before he struck the ball.

“It’s terrible. There’s no excuses!” He added. “My son is going to be very tough on me today.”