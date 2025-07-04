NATIONAL badminton star Lee Zii Jia has left fans concerned after sharing a series of dark and disturbing illustrations on his Instagram, raising questions about his emotional well-being.

The post, consisting of 10 eerie artworks, includes images of a faceless figure stitched up and holding a blood-stained needle, as well as a person lying motionless on a sofa with sharp objects impaled in their body and brain exposed.

The unsettling visuals immediately sparked alarm among followers, who took to the comment section to pour in messages of encouragement and support for the 27-year-old.

Zii Jia, who has been battling a foot injury, has only participated in two tournaments this year — the Orleans Masters and the All-England in March — before deciding to take an extended break to focus on recovery.

His world ranking has since slipped to No. 27, although he has applied for a protected ranking from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to retain his standing during the layoff.

The posts had no caption and its haunting nature has triggered public concern, with fans and peers urging the shuttler to stay strong as he navigates both physical and emotional challenges.

Fellow shuttler Lai Pei Jing commented: “Let’s keep going together, alright?”

“Bro, we love you, okay... please don’t do anything reckless, yeah?” one user called heidizetaofficial wrote.

“Jia!!! We are behind you!! You have us!! We love you,” wl.nnnavillera offered.