Wei Chong-Kai Wun come up short in first major final

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun blew a first-game win to go down 21-19, 16-21, 12-21 to China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the final of the Indonesia Open at the Istora Senayan here today.

The world number 20 Wei Chong-Kai Wun did well to win the opening game in their first major final but failed to keep the momentum going in the next two as the world number two from China fought back to clinch victory in 55 minutes.

The Malaysians have yet to beat the China pair in four meetings in the past two years.

“In the third game, they quickly got into their rhythm, so it was difficult for us to catch up.

“We still have a lot to learn, especially in terms of confidence and mentality. We weren’t bad in this tournament,” Wei Chong said.

Kai Wun then chipped in: “In the first game, they just followed our playing style. In the third game, they changed their strategy and we couldn’t get the points. We will now prepare for the Japan Open and South Korea Open.”

Wei Chong-Kai Wun had advanced to the final by defeating home favourites Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 29-27, 21-13 in 45 minutes.

In the other semi-final, Wei Keng-Wang Chang downed Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 21-15 in 32 minutes.