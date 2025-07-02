Peace progress in southern Thailand with Malaysia’s support

NARATHIWAT: The peace process in southern Thailand has seen significant progress due to the efforts of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC4), supported by Malaysia and other agencies.

ISOC4’s integrated approach focuses on security, socioeconomic development, and community engagement to reduce violence and foster harmony.

Maj Gen Chalermchai Suthinuan, Director of the ISOC4 Peace Operations Centre, highlighted the nine key pillars of their strategy, including character-building, economic stability, and environmental sustainability.

“We engage with all community members, from children to elders, through peaceful outreach and education,“ he said.

Chalermchai noted that ISOC4 collaborates with agencies like the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) to promote non-violence.

“Our goal is to ensure government policies align with peace-building efforts,“ he added.

The community’s growing awareness of peace benefits has led to positive changes, with residents recognising how stability boosts local economies.

Chalermchai praised Malaysia’s role, calling joint initiatives “excellent,“ especially in border areas.

“Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, is committed to regional peace,“ he said, citing the Sungai Golok bridge project as a symbol of strong bilateral ties.

He urged media accuracy in reporting to avoid public misinformation.

“Every government wants its people to reject violence. We see this shift happening, and our hope is lasting peace,“ he said.