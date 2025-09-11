Alibaba to raise $3.2 billion via convertible bond to fund cloud growth

CHINA e-commerce leader Alibaba on Thursday said it plans to raise about $3.2 billion through the sale of a zero-coupon convertible bond to fund international expansion and to strengthen its cloud computing business.

Alibaba, among China's most aggressive adopters of artificial intelligence, said it would use nearly 80% of the proceeds to expand data centres, upgrade technology and improve services to meet rising demand for cloud computing solutions.

It said it will invest the remaining 20% in enhancing market presence and improving efficiency in global e-commerce ventures.

The senior note will mature on September 15, 2032. The bond will convert into Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares.

Alibaba raised $1.5 billion in July via an exchangeable bond and $5 billion in May last year through a convertible bond.

The technology major has become one of China's biggest spenders on AI, pledging investment of 380 billion yuan ($53.37 billion) over three years.

In reporting earnings last month, Alibaba said AI was key to expanding its cloud computing revenue, which reported strong quarterly growth even as its wider operations missed revenue estimates.

“Our investments in AI have begun to yield tangible results,“ Wu told analysts in a post-earnings call. “We are seeing an increasingly clear path for AI to drive Alibaba’s robust growth.”

Its international e-commerce division - which includes platforms such as AliExpress, Lazada and Trendyol - is small compared to its domestic business but has been growing quickly in recent years.

On Thursday, China Pacific Insurance also said it would issue a zero-coupon convertible bond, with the goal of raising HK$15.55 billion ($2.00 billion).

Hong Kong's equity capital markets have been on a hot streak in the past six months. Convertible bonds have proven particularly popular as they offer the prospect of equity gains with some paying a coupon, and their principal is repaid at maturity if the option to convert into shares is not exercised - REUTERS