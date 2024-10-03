Wilkin confident Harimau Malaya can maintain positive momentum against Oman

PETALING JAYA: The Harimau Malaya squad has the advantage of qualifying for the third round early after getting off to a perfect start in their Group D campaign of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers second round.

Two victories recorded over Kyrgyzstan 4-3 and Taiwan (1-0) last year saw Kim Pan Gon’s squad now leading the group and separated by three points from Oman in second place, who will be locking horns with the national team this month.

Midfielder Stuart Wilkin is optimistic about maintaining the positive momentum as they face the 80th-ranked team in Muscat on March 21 and play a home match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on March 26.

“Hopefully we can build on a good result that we already have to give some more good results coming forward and hopefully the previous ones can give us confidence leading into this game.

“Oman is a very strong side and this game will be a very tough one for us, this is a crucial game right in the middle of the campaign and hopefully we can bring some positive results to lead them in final few games,” he told reporters when met before team’s training session at the Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here, today.

Meanwhile, another Harimau Malaya midfielder Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi said the team was on the right track to qualify for the third round of the world cup qualifier for the first time.

However, the 23-year-old Selangor stalwart said the commitment of all the players was important to realise the dreams of all stakeholders.

“I feel this is our best opportunity because we have won two games...we must give our full commitment and cooperation to head coach Kim Pan Gon plus concentrate 100 percent in training and the match,” he said.

The National team will play a warm up match against Nepal behind closed doors on March 15, before leaving to Muscat on March 17.

After the match against Oman, Malaysia are scheduled to play against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6, before completing their Group D fixture against Taiwan on June 11 in Bukit Jalil.

Kyrgyzstan are currently tied with Oman in third spot while Taiwan are at the bottom of the group.

The two top teams from each group of the second round qualifier advance to the third qualifying round and qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup while the two bottom placed teams will compete in the third round of the qualifiers. - Bernama