KEPALA BATAS: Educational institutions not under the purview of the Ministry of Education (MOE) are encouraged to participate in the initiative to wear the Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the aim is to ensure the initiative reaches all students across the country and garners support from all sectors.

“Beginning today, across Malaysia, a total of 5.3 million students (in schools) under the Ministry of Education have started wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge on their school uniforms. The official launch of this initiative is being held simultaneously nationwide.

“Therefore, we encourage educational institutions not under the MOE to join us in this effort, so that the spirit of patriotism promoted through this initiative is shared by all students and supported by all stakeholders,“ she told reporters after the Symbolic Ceremony for Wearing the Jalur Gemilang Badge at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Haji Ahmad Badawi today.

The ministry had earlier announced the phased implementation of the Jalur Gemilang badge on uniforms in all its educational institutions, effective today.

The initiative will involve government schools, government-aided schools, matriculation colleges, and the Malaysian Teacher Education Institute to instil a deep sense of patriotism among both students and educators.

However, Fadhlina said students who do not wear the badge will not face any punishment as the initiative is not meant to be punitive, but rather to cultivate a sense of love for the country.

Expanding on the matter, Fadhlina said the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to nurturing values of patriotism, unity, and national identity from the preschool level onwards across all educational institutions under its administration.

She added that providing the Jalur Gemilang badge free of charge to all students is also intended to further enhance the spirit of patriotism, with support from teachers who will guide students on the appropriate usage and significance of the badge.

“It is also a symbol of pride and honour when students wear the Jalur Gemilang. I would like to extend my congratulations to all teachers, students, and school administrators who have embraced this initiative and ensured that today’s launch went smoothly,” she said.

She believed that with unwavering determination, enthusiasm, and commitment, it would foster a stronger MADANI generation, one that upholds the dignity of the nation and respects the national flag as a key symbol of identity and pride.