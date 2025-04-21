  1. Spotlight

vivo Y04 officially launches in Malaysia, priced at RM399

KUALA LUMPUR: vivo Malaysia is proud to announce the official launch of the vivo Y04, the latest addition to the popular Y Series lineup, arriving in stores nationwide on April 19.

Available in eye-catching Titanium Gold, Jade Green, and Crystal Violet, the vivo Y04 features a slim, lightweight metallic matte frame and fashionable camera design that makes a bold style statement without compromising on comfort or usability.

Under the hood, the Y04 is built to power through the busiest of days. A massive 5500mAh battery supports up to 19 hours of video playback and 28 hours of talk time, while maintaining over 80% battery health even after five years – perfect for users who need long-lasting performance on a budget.

The 6.74” HD+ immersive display delivers smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals, whether you’re studying, streaming, or staying social. With the AI-powered camera system, capturing everyday memories is just a click away, while the AI Erase feature lets users remove unwanted objects from photos effortlessly.

Built for real-life challenges, the vivo Y04 also boasts IP64 dust and water resistance, along with SGS 5-Star Military Grade anti-drop certification, ensuring added durability during work, play, or on-the-go moments.

Get Your Hands on the vivo Y04

The vivo Y04 will be available at RM399 starting April 19 at all vivo concept stores, authorized dealers, and leading e-commerce platforms nationwide.

As part of its first sale offer, customers can get the vivo Y04 through Hotlink Postpaid at just RM139 for the first month, followed by RM60/month for the next 11 months – a total value proposition that’s hard to beat!

For more information, visit vivo Malaysia's official website and follow vivo Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.