A Hari Raya open house turned chaotic when a wild boar suddenly appeared in the front yard, startling the guests.

In a 17-second video shared on the Info Bencana Pahang dan Luar Pahang Facebook page, the animal was first seen wandering around the parking area.

Despite efforts by several individuals to stop it, the wild boar managed to enter the house, causing many to scream in fear of being attacked.

Some guests were seen climbing onto sofas and using umbrellas to shield themselves from the animal.

The video quickly went viral online, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens.

“That buddy wanted to join the Raya celebration too,” one user called Nurhafizah Jawat commented.

“Give him that lemang,’ Brooco Ajai Rambo wrote.