Will Son Heung-Min debut for LAFC against Chicago Fire?

LOS ANGELES FC prepares for a crucial MLS clash against the Chicago Fire amid uncertainty over Son Heung-Min’s debut.

The South Korean forward, signed for a record $26.5 million, could boost LAFC’s playoff hopes in the Western Conference.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo confirmed Son is still finalising his immigration process before joining the squad.

Son expressed readiness, stating, “My fitness is great, I came here to play soccer, and I’m ready to play.”

Denis Bouanga, LAFC’s top scorer with 13 goals, may return after missing the Leagues Cup win over Tigres.

Chicago Fire, unbeaten in their last three MLS matches, seek a third straight victory to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Hugo Cuypers, with 14 goals this season, has been pivotal in the Fire’s recent wins over CF Montreal and New York Red Bulls.

Cuypers emphasised consistency, saying, “It’s pretty positive when the team gets the defensive part right.”

The last meeting between these sides in 2019 ended in a goalless draw in Los Angeles.

LAFC aims to rebound from a 1-0 loss to Portland, while Chicago looks to extend its unbeaten run. - Reuters