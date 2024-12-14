WTF: History beckons as Tang Jie-Ee Wei storm into final

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are one smash away from being the first Malaysians to win the World Tour Finals (WTF) after reaching the final of the 2024 edition in Hangzhou, China, today.

During the semi-finals in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Tang Jie-Ee Wei proved why they are the country’s best mixed doubles duo by seeing off their seniors Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie 21-15, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

This is the world number eight pair’s second successive win over professionals Soon Huat-Shevon in WTF 2024, having beaten them 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 in a Group B tie last Wednesday.

Today’s win has earned the Malaysians a shot at the biggest title of their career, as their best achievement was winning the Super 500 tournament during the Korea Open 2024 last September.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei secured a slot in the last four by topping Group B while Soon Huat-Shevon joined them as group runners-up.

Only the top two pairs from each group advanced to the last four of the season finale tournament, which offers a total prize money of US$2.5 million (RM11.1 million).

In tomorrow’s final, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face the winner of an all-Chinese semi-final tie involving world number two Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin and Paris 2024 Olympic Games gold medallists Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong.

Commenting on today’s match, Tang Jie acknowledged that he made several errors in his attacks and hoped to reduce his mistakes in tomorrow’s final.

Tang Jie said he needs to adopt a better strategy against either of the Chinese pairs, who have an aggressive style of play.

“We just need to stay calm and focused,” he said in a post-match interview with the Badminton World Federation.