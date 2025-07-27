Anwar urges public to judge government based on facts, not sentiment

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the public to evaluate the government’s policies based on facts rather than political sentiment.

He addressed concerns over misinformation, particularly regarding fuel and commodity prices, stating that false claims are being spread despite actual improvements.

“This is a free and democratic country, but we must provide clarification. During interviews at the gathering in Dataran Merdeka, some claimed fuel prices had gone up, when in fact they had gone down. There are many such false claims,” Anwar said.

He emphasised that while no government initiative is perfect, continuous improvements are being made.

“I’m not saying what we’ve done is perfect, but we constantly listen and make adjustments where needed,” he told reporters after attending the Organisational Strengthening Seminar and PKR president’s tour of the Federal Territories.

Anwar also responded to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s remarks about a potential no-confidence motion.

“We are open to it. This is the correct process. If they want to table it, go ahead. He has been saying that for three years now,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to transparency and democratic principles, urging the public to rely on verified information when assessing government performance. – Bernama