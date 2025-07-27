Six killed in India temple stampede at Haridwar

HARIDWAR: At least six people were killed and more than 10 injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, India, on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the temple stairway, where a sudden crowd surge led to the deadly crush.

Senior police official Parmendra Dobhal confirmed the casualties, stating, “Six dead and more than 10 injured are admitted to the hospital.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that relief efforts were underway, adding, “I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done.”

Stampedes at religious gatherings remain a recurring tragedy in India.

In June, three people died in a similar incident during a festival in Odisha.

Just a month earlier, six fatalities occurred in Goa during a fire-walking ritual.

The deadliest recent case was in January, when 30 people lost their lives at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. – AFP