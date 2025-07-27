Greece receives EU aid to combat devastating wildfires

ATHENS: Greece continues to fight devastating wildfires for a second day, with international assistance from the European Union now aiding local firefighting efforts.

Czech firefighters are already on the ground, while Italian aircraft are expected to arrive later on Sunday.

The fires remain active in multiple regions, including the Peloponnese area west of Athens, as well as the islands of Evia and Kythera.

Firefighting aircraft resumed operations at dawn, targeting the most critical areas.

While forecasters predict calmer winds in most regions, Kythera remains under threat due to persistent strong winds.

Evacuation alerts were issued early Sunday for residents of Kythera as flames spread uncontrollably.

“Houses, beehives, olive trees have been burnt,“ said Giorgos Komninos, deputy mayor of Kythera.

“A monastery is in direct danger right now.”

He confirmed that half the island has already been scorched.

Firefighters, supported by three helicopters and two aircraft, are battling the Kythera blaze, which began Saturday morning and forced the evacuation of a popular tourist beach.

Greece formally requested EU assistance, with Italian aircraft en route and Czech units already deployed.

Eleven regions in Greece remain at very high risk of wildfires.

Firefighters are also working in the Peloponnese and Evia, where overnight flare-ups destroyed vast forest areas and killed thousands of farm animals.

On Crete, fires that erupted Saturday destroyed four houses and a church before being largely contained.

A prolonged heatwave has exacerbated conditions, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Relief is expected from Monday as temperatures begin to drop. – AFP