Yakeb supports motocross rider Gabit with cancer treatment aid

NATIONAL motocross rider Muhamad Habibullah Mohd Saleh, popularly known as Gabit, has received much-needed support from the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) for his nasal cancer treatment.

The aid comes as a relief for the athlete, who has been battling the disease since 2021.

Yakeb Chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail confirmed the assistance, stating that the foundation’s board members unanimously approved the eligibility criteria for motorsports athletes.

“He is currently undergoing follow-up treatment, and we will facilitate appropriate assistance. If treated at a government hospital, Yakeb will cover the costs and provide additional incentives,“ he said.

Ahmad Shapawi spoke after the ‘Prihatin Sukan, Untukmu Jaguh’ programme organised by Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Faculty of Sports Science and Recreation.

Earlier reports highlighted Gabit’s struggle to complete his Yakeb membership due to documentation issues.

Gabit was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2021. After undergoing chemotherapy, the 34-year-old was declared cancer-free in 2023.

However, he has since completed 18 self-funded chemotherapy sessions at the National Cancer Institute. - Bernama