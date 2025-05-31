DATARAN 3 Two (3 Two Square) here was a sea of red today when more than 600 die-hard Liverpool supporters flooded the venue to celebrate the Reds’ latest English Premier League title triumph.

The event, organised by KL Kopites, the official Liverpool supporters’ club, also featured a double-decker bus fully wrapped in Liverpool colours.

Liverpool clinched their second EPL title in five years when Arne Slot, in his first season as manager of the Mighty Reds, guided his men to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on April 27 to take an unassailable lead with four matches to spare.

It was Liverpool’s second EPL title since winning it in the 2019/2020 COVID-19-hit season under charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp.

The latest triumph is all the more special as it also saw Liverpool equalling Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight English League titles.

KL Kopites president Sashidaran Nair said this is the first time they are organising a proper “bus parade” ever held in Malaysia.

“The idea started back in 2020 when Liverpool won the league (under manager Jurgen Klopp). We had already booked the bus but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to postpone it.

“This year, we’re not only celebrating, but also giving fans a real experience. Everyone can board the bus and take photos with a replica of the Premier League trophy on top of the bus,” he told Bernama during the event.

He said the KL Kopites also gave away more than 40 lucky draw prizes, including match tickets to Anfield and signed jerseys by former Liverpool players Harry Kewell and Lucas Leiva.

Meanwhile, Jordan Chan, 47, who has been a Liverpool supporter since the 1990s, said he was excited to participate in the “bus parade”.

“As someone who has supported Liverpool for a long time, this kind of celebration really gives me a whole new experience,” he said.

Twenty-five-year-old Megat Amir Irham Ahmad Mahidin was just as thrilled to finally celebrate properly with other Liverpool fans after being unable to do so in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I didn’t get to celebrate our team’s title triumph in the 2019-2020 season because of the pandemic and the lockdown. So, this time I want to celebrate non-stop with all the other Liverpool supporters who are here today,” he said.