Young bowling star Qurratu’Ain balances studies and sports with grit

SINCE joining Malaysia’s national bowling squad in January, Qurratu’Ain Izdihar Mohd Pozi has navigated a demanding schedule—balancing rigorous training, academic commitments, and podium expectations. The 17-year-old recently returned from the Asian Under-18 Junior Bowling Championships in Doha with five gold medals, marking her career-best performance.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m very grateful and can’t believe I managed to win five out of Malaysia’s seven gold medals because all the events were tough. But with the help of my coaches, I stayed consistent and focused on my game. My family also always supports me,“ she shared upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Preparing for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) trials while competing internationally added pressure, but Qurratu’Ain remained steadfast. Post-tournament, she aims to refocus on academics while maintaining her training regimen.

The Selangor athlete and her teammates underwent intensive four-hour daily sessions for two weeks before the championships to build endurance. “For me, the most difficult part is balancing studies and tournaments because it’s currently trial exam season,“ she admitted.

Though hopeful for SEA Games 2025 selection, Qurratu’Ain’s immediate goal is the Asian Youth Championships at Sunway Megalanes later this month. “I hope to be selected for the SEA Games, but for now, the focus is on training. Insya-Allah, if possible, I want more gold,“ she said.

Malaysia dominated the Doha event with seven golds, one silver, and five bronzes—its best performance in the tournament’s history. - Bernama