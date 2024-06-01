Young players in Harimau Malaya squad to continue journey from Jiangsu to Doha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya squad may have qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup after 17 years but based on statistics and experience, dreams of lifting the Asia Cup hosted by Qatar in Doha from Jan 12 to Feb 10, certainly does not favour Malaysia.

The reason being, many may not be aware that seven of the 26 players named in the squad to Doha by coach Kim Pan Gon, are from the National Under-23 squad that created history by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 2018 Under-23 Asia Cup held in Jiangsu, China.

The seven players who have since been promoted to the senior squad are first choice goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed; defenders Dominic Tan, Matthew Davies, Muhammad Syahmi Safari; midfielder Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba and strikers Muhammad Safawi Rasid and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid.

These seven players were the pillars in the U-23 squad that was coached by Datuk Ong Kim Swee for the Jiangsu campaign where the young tigers managed to beat the likes of powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Jordan to emerge as the runner-up in Group C behind Iraq.

As for Kim Swee, lining up seven young players for the Doha campaign shows a positive progress in the development of players individually as well as add value to the team .

“This is a positive development because after having played in a high level U-23 tournament in Asia and continuing their journey at the senior level in yet another major competition in Asia, will certainly auger well for their development.

“Since they have vast experience, they will be able to adapt to the demands of the competition and not be intimidated by the occassion. When they combine with players from JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) who have also seen action in the Asian Champions League will give them the confidence,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The former Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Technical Director added that the level of competition in Doha will be of the highest level.

It is hoped that Ahmad Syihan, Dominic, Matthew, Muhammad Safawi and Muhammad Akhyar can play a key role in the Asia Cup campaign, especially when facing Jordan, Bahrain and two-time champion South Korea in Group E.

Malaysia, drawn in Group E, will begin their campaign by playing Jordan on Jan 15 (Jan 16, 1.30 am Malaysian time) at the Al Janoub Stadium, followed by a match against Bahrain on Jan 20 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and an encounter with two-time champions South Korea at the Al Janoub Stadium on Jan 25.

Only the champions and runners-up of each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the Round of 16, a stage the national team failed to reach in their three previous appearances.

This marks Malaysia’s fourth participation in the Asian Cup after qualifying on merit in the 1976 edition in Iran and the 1980 edition in Kuwait, as well as hosting the tournament jointly in 2007. - Bernama