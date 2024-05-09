Yusof Hafizi best Asian rider in men’s individual time trial

NATIONAL para-cycling ace Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin produced an inspiring performance to finish fifth out of 10 riders in the men’s individual time trial C1 (physical impairment) category for the road race event at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games today.

Yusof Hafizi crossed the finish line in 22 minutes and 27.91 seconds (s) to emerge as the best rider from Asia in the race held at Clichy-sous-Bois.

Spaniard Ricardo Ten Argiles (20:39.53s) bagged the gold medal while Germany’s Michael Teuber (21:18.14s) and Poland’s Zbigniew Maciejewski (21:18.94s) settled for silver and bronze.

What was more pleasing for national para-cycling head coach Johari Mohd Nayan is that Yusof Hafizi’s achievement surpassed that of China’s Li Zhangyu, who recently won gold in the men’s 3,000m individual pursuit C1 and the men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3 (physical impairment) track events.

Zhangyu could only finish ninth in the men’s individual time trial C1 in 24:50.93s.

Johari admitted to being surprised by Yusof Hafizi’s strong and energetic display, describing the cyclist as a bright prospect for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics (LA28).

“Yusof Hafizi did very well compared to the speed and time posted by the fifth-placed finisher at the Tokyo 2020 edition (26:46.56s),” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan finished last in the men’s individual time trial C3 (physical impairment) event by clocking 46:30.54s.

Frenchman Thomas Peyroton-Dartet (38:28.80s) took gold, followed by Spaniard Eduardo Santas Asensio (39:12.71s) and Germany’s Matthias Schindler (39:21.35s).

Johari said Muhammad Adi Raimie entered the race to gear up for the mass start road race C1-3 (physical impairment) event on Saturday (Sept 7).

He is also grateful that Nur Suraiya Muhammad Zamri and her pilot, Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan, completed the race in the women’s individual time trial B (visual impairment) despite finishing 10th and last in 50:48.55s.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy-Linda Kelly (38:16.58s) was first, followed by Great Britain’s Sophie Unwin-Jenny Holl (39:40.18s) and Lora Fachie-Corrine Hall (40:41.30s).