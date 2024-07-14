Yusri admits Perak FC players are low on confidence after four defeats

IPOH: Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah described his team’s four defeats in five Super League matches as unacceptable, attributing the losses to the players’ lack of self-confidence.

He said that in all matches, players, including imports, frequently made simple mistakes that allowed opponents to score.

“All this while, I have defended my players, but not this time. I am sorry; what they showed me seemed that they have no desire to win,“ he said.

“The main reason is a very low level of confidence in all players. A simple mistake that should not happen, including a penalty.

Earlier, Perak, who hosted Penang FC, lost 0-2 in the Super League match at Perak Stadium, with goals from Brazilian import Rodrigo Da Silva Dias in the 45th minute and Muhammad Alif Ikmalrizal Anuar in the 90th minute.

The defeat placed The Bos Gaurus in 11th place with three points, while Penang is in seventh position with six points, with each team having played five games.

Yusri mentioned that a reshuffling of players would likely occur in several positions to improve the team’s performance in the remaining league matches.

“We can no longer afford to lose points, and home games should be where we look for victory. I hope the players learn from what has happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang FC head coach Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli praised his players’ determination, describing them as highly motivated to collect three full points on the opponent’s turf.

He emphasised that winning is an important benchmark for creating a positive aura that helps improve the players’ performance.

“We need to move forward, and this match should serve as motivation for the players to compete with the top teams in the Super League,” he said.