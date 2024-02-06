NATIONAL shuttler Lee Zii Jia has recorded the fastest smash, clocking in at 497.1 kilometres per hour (km/h) during the recently concluded 2024 Perodua Malaysia Masters.

An Instagram post by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) revealed that the world number nine came in first place in the men’s singles category while clinching other spots.

Zii Jia was also ranked third place at 482.1km/h, fourth place at 470.7km/h, fifth place at 455.7km/h and 10th place at 417.6km/h.

Besides Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao was ranked at sixth and ninth place at 455.2km/h and 435.1km/h.

Besides the men’s singles category, the ladies category sees Thinaah Muralitharan coming in third place at 378.3km/h and Pearly Tan at 372.5km/h, showing a sharp decline from last year at 438km/h - setting a world record.

World number 16 Tan Kian Meng came in first in the mixed doubles list clocking in at 399.9km/h while another mixed doubles player Goh Soon Huat took up the fifth and seventh place at 398.2km/h and 396.5km/h respective and Chen Tang Jie came in eight place at 392.4km/h.

In the men’s doubles category, only two Malaysian players made the cut namely Soh Wooi Yik in third place at 454km/h and Nur Izzudin in eight place at 420.2km/h.

