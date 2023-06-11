Zii Jia withdraws from Korea Masters 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia, has announced his withdrawal from the Korea Masters 2023 in Gwangju, which kicks off tomorrow until Nov 12.

As the second seed, Zii Ji was set to go up against the two-time former world champion, Kento Momota from Japan, in the opening round of the Super 300 tournament at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium.

Following consultations with the doctors and physical experts, Team LZJ took to Instagram today to confirm that it is in the best interest of the current world number 11 shuttler to take a little bit more time to recuperate before returning to the court.

“Nothing serious to worry about, thanks for the well wishes and see you all soon,” it said.

The Korea Masters 2023 boasts a total prize pool of USD 210,000 that are up for grabs to all participating players. - Bernama