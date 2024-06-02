A Loong Ma-Jestic CNY showcase at IPC shopping centre

IPC Shopping Centre recently unveiled its “Loong Ma-Jestic” Garden to set off its Chinese New Year celebration – from now until Feb 25, visitors can enjoy “continuous blessings and abundance” through workshops, giveaways, rewards, performances and family-friendly activities.

Also, in honour of the shopping centre’s 20th anniversary celebration, visitors will be welcomed with a grand archway adorned with lantern-lit walkway surrounded by cherry blossoms as they venture into the Loong Ma-Jestic Garden at the concourse area on Level G.

Within the garden, visitors are also invited to walk through the Bridge of Prosperity together with their loved ones and journey towards a year filled with renewal and abundance.

At the shopping centre now, visitors can indulge in various festive delights, enjoy contemporary and Instagram-worthy decorations and witness an electrifying clash of lion and dragon dance performances by the returning, award-winning Yi Meng Lion Art troupe on Feb 10-11 at the concourse.

Other attractions include various pop-up stores stationed around the concourse area forming a Lunar Marketplace, DIY workshops with activities like painting CNY elements or crafting festive decorations at the Funland on Level 2, God of Prosperity and IPC Sma Buddies Mascot walkabout, oriental themed performances and acrobatic lion and dragon dance performances.

Spending shoppers can redeem bountiful gifts from the i-Counter on Level G. The line-up of rewards as follows:

- Redeem two RM5 Loong e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM200 in two receipts.

- Redeem one Loong Ma-Jestic Ang Pow Set with a minimum spend of RM200 in two receipts.

- Redeem one Lunar Blossom Mat with a minimum spend of RM1,000 in three receipts for normal shoppers (RM800 for IPC Tack Club members).

Tack Club members are also entitled to exclusive weekday delights when they shop and spend, which includes double Tack Points collection for every weekday spend (excluding public holidays).

Sma Club members can also go home with one CNY Sticker Set redeemable at the i-Counter on Level G during weekdays, excluding public holidays.

IPC Shopping Centre has also launched the limited-edition Fortune Seeker Prodigy CNY Badge on the IPC App, encouraging Tack Club members to embark on a journey to earn 100 Tack Points by completing the following missions throughout the centre.

- Capturing a photo of the Loong Ma-Jestic Garden.

- Showcasing a photo of themselves in their stunning red outfit.

- Uploading any receipts of purchases made within the day of submission.

- Snapping a photo with Jatte, the 7.5m giant inflatable Dala horse.

- Taking a selfie at the 20versary Gallery.

For more information about the Loong Ma-Jestic Lunar New Year celebration, go to ipc.com.my/LoongMajestic or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.