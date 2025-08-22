AirAsia Travel Fair 2025 takes off with unbeatable deals and new destinations

KUALA LUMPUR: A world of travel deals awaits as AirAsia Travel Fair 2025 officially kicks off, bringing together travellers, travel agents, tourism boards, and industry players under one roof for a celebration of all things travel.

Held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil Centre Court, Exhibition Level 5 from 22 to 24 August (10AM – 9PM), the travel fair offers unbeatable bargains just in time for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Visitors can enjoy up to 35% off AirAsia flights*, over 1,000 discounted travel packages, RM100 travel vouchers for the first 100 customers daily, and a chance to win from 700 flight giveaways*.

The three-day event also features live performances from local favourites including MYFM DJ Jie Ying Tha, Fuying & Sam, Ella Aminuddin, and more.

Among the exciting destinations on offer are Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Nha Trang, Thiruvananthapuram, Taipei, Chengdu, and AirAsia’s newest routes such as Tashkent and Istanbul.

With a strong domestic and international network, AirAsia continues to make global travel more accessible to Malaysians.

Speaking at the launch, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, said the fair plays a vital role in supporting Malaysia’s tourism aspirations.

“For Visit Malaysia 2026, our goal is to welcome over 47 million tourist arrivals and generate RM329 billion in receipts. AirAsia’s extensive network through Kuala Lumpur is key to achieving this target. The AirAsia Travel Fair is an ideal platform to promote both domestic treasures and global destinations.”

Amanda Woo, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia, added that the fair reflects the airline’s commitment to delivering value-driven travel.

“With 25 new routes launched this year and five more resumed, there’s never been a better time to explore the world with AirAsia. As the airline with the largest domestic connectivity in Malaysia and a 60% market share, we are proud to make travel more affordable and flexible than ever before.”

She also highlighted Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2’s role as a regional megahub, with AirAsia now accounting for over 96% of passenger traffic at KLIA T2.

In 2024 alone, more than 25.8 million guests travelled through the capital via AirAsia, connecting to over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and more.

With exclusive deals, exciting entertainment, and a growing list of must-visit destinations, AirAsia Travel Fair 2025 is the ultimate launchpad for your next adventure.

Whether you’re looking to explore Malaysia or venture further abroad, this is a golden opportunity for travel lovers and bargain hunters alike.

*Terms & conditions apply.