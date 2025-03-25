$!Alamanda spreads festive cheer to YAYAKEM children with Raya shopping spree and iftar

PUTRAJAYA: In the spirit of Ramadan and Aidilfitri, Alamanda Shopping Centre welcomed children from Yayasan Anak Yatim dan Kebajikan Murid Islam Semenyih (YAYAKEM) for a memorable day of celebration. A total of 41 YAYAKEM children aged between 9 and 12 years old were welcomed to Alamanda for a special Raya shopping experience, where they personally selected new festive outfits and shoes sponsored by retail partners including Bata. The festivities were further enhanced with the presentation of ‘duit raya’ contributions from Alamanda and its tenant, TUCZ. The celebration culminated in a special iftar session where the children broke fast alongside members of the media, VIP guests and Alamanda management.

Francis Tan, CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd, shared, “As the premier shopping destination in Putrajaya, Alamanda plays a key role in fostering compassion and community spirit. Through this initiative, we hope to bring joy to underprivileged children who may not have the privilege of experiencing Ramadan and Syawal as others do.” Encik Muhammad Hanafi Bin Jalalludin, Naib Yang Dipertua of YAYAKEM, also expressed gratitude to Alamanda for providing a meaningful and cheerful celebration for the children this year. In addition to its CSR efforts, Alamanda’s 2025 Hari Raya campaign features a Moroccan inspired décor at Centre Court, showcasing royal blue and gold hues. Visitors can also enjoy vibrant weekend performances of Zapin and Arabic dances, as well as VIKids-exclusive Moroccan Glass Painting workshops.