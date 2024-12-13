Company simplifies streaming to meet Malaysians’ needs

Smith stressed that the affordability of Astro One comes at a critical juncture for global OTTs.

In line with evolving times and technology, Astro is continuing its push away from the company’s traditional satellite broadcasting and towards over-the-top (OTT) media service, particularly with its newly launched Astro One. A much more simplified range of entertainment packages designed for the modern Malaysian family, Astro One consolidates the best of the brand’s offerings into three core packs – the Entertainment Pack, Sports Pack and Epic Pack – at the starting price of RM49.99. The range is aimed at making entertainment simpler, more flexible and more accessible for Malaysians by combining top TV channels, popular streaming apps and broadband choices as flexible add-ons. According to Astro group CEO Euan Smith, the guiding principle behind Astro One is due to how “people want things in very different ways now” and Astro, through Astro One, hopes to provide customers and families a strong value proposition.

As such, Astro One combines international, regional and vernacular content alongside Astro’s celebrated Malaysian productions. The three packages also acknowledge the diverse interests and differing needs for content in moments, genre and consumption habits of all family members, recognising that viewing now takes place on mobile phones, tablets, laptops and TVs. “The packages offer more value themselves, but also enable customers to fully personalise their subscriptions with clearer, better-value add-ons, including choices of all the favourite streaming apps and high-speed broadband. Together, it is a tailored experience that is easy to manage at a price that works,” he said at the launch of Astro One earlier this week. Smith also pointed out the Astro One pricing is considerably low and comes at a time when OTT platforms are raising their subscription prices globally.