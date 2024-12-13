In line with evolving times and technology, Astro is continuing its push away from the company’s traditional satellite broadcasting and towards over-the-top (OTT) media service, particularly with its newly launched Astro One.
A much more simplified range of entertainment packages designed for the modern Malaysian family, Astro One consolidates the best of the brand’s offerings into three core packs – the Entertainment Pack, Sports Pack and Epic Pack – at the starting price of RM49.99.
The range is aimed at making entertainment simpler, more flexible and more accessible for Malaysians by combining top TV channels, popular streaming apps and broadband choices as flexible add-ons.
According to Astro group CEO Euan Smith, the guiding principle behind Astro One is due to how “people want things in very different ways now” and Astro, through Astro One, hopes to provide customers and families a strong value proposition.
As such, Astro One combines international, regional and vernacular content alongside Astro’s celebrated Malaysian productions. The three packages also acknowledge the diverse interests and differing needs for content in moments, genre and consumption habits of all family members, recognising that viewing now takes place on mobile phones, tablets, laptops and TVs.
“The packages offer more value themselves, but also enable customers to fully personalise their subscriptions with clearer, better-value add-ons, including choices of all the favourite streaming apps and high-speed broadband. Together, it is a tailored experience that is easy to manage at a price that works,” he said at the launch of Astro One earlier this week.
Smith also pointed out the Astro One pricing is considerably low and comes at a time when OTT platforms are raising their subscription prices globally.
Three packs, one great value
The new range represents a shift in Astro’s role as a platform for streaming partners, providing better value, greater ease and more flexibility to access world-class content in one place. Combined with the core packs, the new model reinforces Astro as Malaysia’s leading destination for content.
Astro One’s simplified pack offers are:
➤ The Entertainment Pack
A wide range of vernacular entertainment for everyone in the family, including Astro Signature shows such as Gegar Vaganza and Attam, Astro Originals such as Project; Exit and The Best of Us, kids, Korean, Chinese, Indian and international shows.
➤ The Sports Pack
For the hardcore sports fans, the pack is jam-packed with content for fans of live sports like Premier League, BWF Tournaments, Liga Malaysia, Sepak Takraw League, Formula 1, MotoGP, NBA, Cricket, Tennis and more.
➤ The Epic Pack
Designed for those who want it all, including movie buffs, with access to Netflix, Max, Disney+ Hotstar, BBC Player, iQIYI, kids’ content and variety shows, along with everything in the Sports Pack and Entertainment Pack.
Additionally, each pack can be customised with easy add-ons, including over 11 popular streaming apps, special content packs tailored to unique interests such as Variety, Kids, News and Documentaries, Sports Extra and HBO channels with Max content, along with services including GO+, Multiroom and Broadband choices, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 800Mbps.
Customers can easily make changes to their subscriptions via the My Astro app, including updating their packs, switching between
add-ons and streaming services or choosing new ones. With Ultra and Ulti Box, customers can enjoy endless on-demand streaming and discover more of the content they love on Astro, which can be further enhanced with the addition of Astro Fibre’s high-speed broadband.
For households where every member has their own device or TV, Astro One customers can enjoy up to four concurrent streams on the Astro Go app so that everyone is able to access and enjoy what they individually want to watch.
Astro One packs are available now. For more information, visit www.astro.com.my or WhatsApp 03 9543 3838.