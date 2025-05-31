Ayam Brand™ is now encouraging Malaysians to think outside the tin and explore bold, new ways to enjoy pantry favourites.

With its Makan Lain Macam campaign, Ayam Brand™ is reimagining the humble can of sardines and mackerel as the perfect base for creative, fusion-style meals. Whether you’re a student, a busy parent, or just someone looking to break free from dinner routine, Ayam Brand™ makes it easy — and exciting — to try something new while still enjoying that segar tetap terasa goodness.

Canned Goodness with Surprising Nutrition

More than just convenient and tasty, Ayam Brand™ sardines and mackerel also deliver serious nutrition. In fact, Ayam Brand™ sardines can contain up to 7 times more Omega-3 than freshly cooked fish¹. These fish are sustainably caught from cold seas and are naturally rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA — essential “good fats” that support heart, brain, and eye health, and cannot be produced by the body.

“Malaysians have always had a soft spot for Ayam Brand™’s sardines and mackerels. They’ve long been comfort food that connects generations,” said Teoh Wei Ling, Head of Marketing at Ayam Brand™.

“Through Makan Lain Macam, we want to show just how versatile these classic products can be. It’s about bringing joy and creativity back into the kitchen, all while enjoying nutritious and delicious meals.”