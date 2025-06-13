BEVERLY Wilshire Medical Centre (BWMC), a leading multidisciplinary medical centre renowned for its specialisation in aesthetic medicine, cosmetic surgery, anti-aging, dental aesthetics, and hair restoration, and KL Wellness City (KLWC), a groundbreaking integrated healthcare and wellness hub, today announced a significant strategic partnership.

This landmark collaboration was formally marked by a signing ceremony held on June 12, 2025, at the KL Wellness City Gallery, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

This alliance signifies a powerful synergy between two visionary entities poised to redefine Malaysia’s medical tourism and healthcare sectors. Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre will establish a substantial presence within KL Wellness City, occupying approximately 22,000 square feet. This impressive footprint underscores BWMC’s unwavering commitment and long-term vision for delivering premium aesthetic and wellness services within this transformative development.

Furthermore, Beverly JCG Ltd., the parent company of Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre, will serve as a major anchor at The NOBEL Healthcare Park, KL Wellness City’s flagship medical and wellness facility, which is targeted for completion in December 2025. Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre is slated to commence operations in the second half of 2026, aligning with the full activation of The NOBEL Healthcare Park.