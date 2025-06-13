BEVERLY Wilshire Medical Centre (BWMC), a leading multidisciplinary medical centre renowned for its specialisation in aesthetic medicine, cosmetic surgery, anti-aging, dental aesthetics, and hair restoration, and KL Wellness City (KLWC), a groundbreaking integrated healthcare and wellness hub, today announced a significant strategic partnership.
This landmark collaboration was formally marked by a signing ceremony held on June 12, 2025, at the KL Wellness City Gallery, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.
This alliance signifies a powerful synergy between two visionary entities poised to redefine Malaysia’s medical tourism and healthcare sectors. Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre will establish a substantial presence within KL Wellness City, occupying approximately 22,000 square feet. This impressive footprint underscores BWMC’s unwavering commitment and long-term vision for delivering premium aesthetic and wellness services within this transformative development.
Furthermore, Beverly JCG Ltd., the parent company of Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre, will serve as a major anchor at The NOBEL Healthcare Park, KL Wellness City’s flagship medical and wellness facility, which is targeted for completion in December 2025. Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre is slated to commence operations in the second half of 2026, aligning with the full activation of The NOBEL Healthcare Park.
Dato’ Francis Ng, CEO of Beverly JCG Ltd and Chairman of Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre, commented, “This strategic alliance with KL Wellness City marks a truly pivotal and transformative moment for Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre and Beverly JCG Ltd. Our decision to establish a significant 22,000 square foot presence and become a major anchor at The NOBEL Healthcare Park within this visionary hub is a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of aesthetic healthcare and medical tourism in the region. We foresee a robust and sustained growth in demand for premium medical services and aesthetic solutions, driven by the increasing affluence across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian market.”
“This partnership is more than just an expansion; it’s a powerful synergy that combines Beverly Wilshire’s established clinical excellence and patient-centric care with Beverly JCG’s extensive business acumen and strategic network. Together, we are poised not only to redefine the patient experience in Malaysia but also to significantly expand our footprint and influence beyond our current operations in Singapore and Malaysia, setting new benchmarks for integrated wellness and medical tourism across Asia,“ remarked Dato Francis Ng.
The signing ceremony also featured an address by Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City, followed by the official signing and media interactions. “This partnership reflects our shared belief in the future of value-based, integrated healthcare,” said Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City. “Beverly JCG’s presence strengthens our goal to establish KL Wellness City as a benchmark for medical and wellness excellence in the region.”