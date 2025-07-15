World’s oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh dies at 114 in accident

JALANDHAR: Fauja Singh, widely regarded as the world’s oldest marathon runner, has passed away at the age of 114 following a road accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The Indian-born British national, affectionately known as the “Turbaned Tornado,“ was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in his village of Bias.

Singh’s biographer, Khushwant Singh, confirmed the tragic news on social media, writing, “My Turbaned Tornado is no more. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle... in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Born on April 1, 1911, Singh did not possess a birth certificate due to the lack of documentation during British colonial rule. Despite this, his family maintained records of his remarkable age. He gained global fame after taking up marathon running at 89, following the deaths of his wife and son. His last race was a 10-kilometre event at the 2013 Hong Kong Marathon, which he completed in one hour, 32 minutes, and 28 seconds.

Though never officially recognised by Guinness World Records due to unverifiable age proof, Singh’s achievements inspired millions. He participated in full marathons until the age of 100 and carried the Olympic torch in 2004 and 2012. His disciplined lifestyle, including farm walks and a diet rich in dry fruits and homemade curd, contributed to his longevity.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, stating, “Fauja Singh was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness.”

Singh’s legacy as a symbol of resilience and determination continues to inspire athletes worldwide. - AFP