US envoy nomination: Malaysia has right to accept or reject, says Fahmi

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has reiterated its stance on exercising its sovereign right to accept or reject any foreign ambassador.

The government’s comments come in response to backlash over the nomination of pro-Israel political commentator and self-proclaimed “alpha male” Nick Adams as the next United States ambassador to Malaysia.

Communications Minister and government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil cited the ‘agrément’ process, which requires a host country’s approval before an ambassador can be officially accredited.

“Similarly, when there is representation of Malaysia to a foreign country, it must be approved by the host country,“ Fahmi was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

He added that Wisma Putra has yet to submit a memorandum on the matter to the Cabinet.

The agrément procedure, as established under international law, affirms the right of a host country to reject an ambassadorial nomination without providing a reason.

Fahmi also reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for Palestine, stating: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Adams’ nomination as the next US envoy to Malaysia, praising the author’s patriotism and dedication to what he termed “the Virtues of American Greatness.”