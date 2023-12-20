$!Cheering to a bolder tomorrow with Tiger

PEOPLE often set goals for the new year but don’t always take the time to acknowledge the progress they have made, says Tiger Beer.

“With the formidable force of the Tiger and Dragon this Chinese New Year (CNY), Tiger Beer wants Malaysians to celebrate their courageous achievements and be inspired to set even bolder ambitions for the year ahead.”

For that, Malaysia’s most-renowned brew is kicking off its CNY 2024 campaign with even more exciting activations and promotions to “Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow” together.

“Tiger will be taking over the concourse area of selected malls as consumers shop in preparation for the auspicious celebration,” it says.

“Larger-than-life” on-ground activations will be available at Sunway Velocity (Kuala Lumpur) from Jan 11 to Jan 28 next year, Gurney Plaza (Penang) from Jan 24 to Feb 12, and Ipoh Parade (Ipoh) from Jan 23 to Feb 9, where shoppers can win exclusive merchandise.

Up for grabs are prizes such as limited-edition Year of the Dragon merchandise from Tiger’s exclusive clothing collaboration with Against Lab, and even a personalised Tiger six-can-pack with customised greetings for loved ones sure to elevate the festive cheer.

Meanwhile, the brand is also kickstarting the festive season for consumers to enjoy an array of enticing promotions near them as early as today!

From now until Feb 10 next year, at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets in Peninsular Malaysia, those who purchase selected Heineken Malaysia Berhad brews can get a free La Gourmet Multi Electric Grill and Hotpot or even a Reunion Dish Plate Set.

“There’s more! From now until Feb 15, 2024, consumers at selected 99 Speedmarts can purchase any two cartons of participating Heineken Malaysia brands and stand to receive a free thermo flask, but that’s not all. Tiger is also bringing the celebration to selected coffee shops and food courts with performances, as well as enticing promotions and giveaways from Dec 22 until Feb 24 next year.