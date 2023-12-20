$!Cheering to a bolder tomorrow with Tiger

PEOPLE often set goals for the new year but don’t always take the time to acknowledge the progress they have made, says Tiger Beer.
“With the formidable force of the Tiger and Dragon this Chinese New Year (CNY), Tiger Beer wants Malaysians to celebrate their courageous achievements and be inspired to set even bolder ambitions for the year ahead.”
For that, Malaysia’s most-renowned brew is kicking off its CNY 2024 campaign with even more exciting activations and promotions to “Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow” together.
“Tiger will be taking over the concourse area of selected malls as consumers shop in preparation for the auspicious celebration,” it says.
“Larger-than-life” on-ground activations will be available at Sunway Velocity (Kuala Lumpur) from Jan 11 to Jan 28 next year, Gurney Plaza (Penang) from Jan 24 to Feb 12, and Ipoh Parade (Ipoh) from Jan 23 to Feb 9, where shoppers can win exclusive merchandise.
Up for grabs are prizes such as limited-edition Year of the Dragon merchandise from Tiger’s exclusive clothing collaboration with Against Lab, and even a personalised Tiger six-can-pack with customised greetings for loved ones sure to elevate the festive cheer.
Meanwhile, the brand is also kickstarting the festive season for consumers to enjoy an array of enticing promotions near them as early as today!
From now until Feb 10 next year, at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets in Peninsular Malaysia, those who purchase selected Heineken Malaysia Berhad brews can get a free La Gourmet Multi Electric Grill and Hotpot or even a Reunion Dish Plate Set.
“There’s more! From now until Feb 15, 2024, consumers at selected 99 Speedmarts can purchase any two cartons of participating Heineken Malaysia brands and stand to receive a free thermo flask, but that’s not all. Tiger is also bringing the celebration to selected coffee shops and food courts with performances, as well as enticing promotions and giveaways from Dec 22 until Feb 24 next year.
“Patrons who purchase big bottles of Tiger, Tiger Crystal, Heineken and Guinness can check under their bottle caps to see if they are eligible for the redemption of either an RM8,888 cash prize, the Tiger Mahjong Set, or a Reunion Dish Plate Set.”
To further elevate the festive cheer, up for grabs is the iPhone 15 Pro Max or even RM88 Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credits – all consumers have to do is buy any two cans of beers under Heineken Malaysia’s portfolio of brands at convenience stores, provisions, and mini markets, scan the QR code, and submit the receipt to participate in the contest from Dec 25 to Feb 25, 2024.
Shoppers also stand to win RM388 Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit or a Heineken Poker Set when spending RM90 and above on participating brands at pubs and bars from now until Feb 24, 2024.
For those who wish to make their purchases online to enjoy their favourite brews at home this CNY can do so via Drinkies. With the purchase of carton bundles on Drinkies, consumers will receive a La Gourmet Multi Electric Grill and Hotpot from Jan 2 to Jan 31, 2024.
For gifting purposes to friends and family during the festive season, consumers can also purchase the Tiger CNY gift wrap on Drinkies which comes with a selection of festive greetings.
Shoppers can also check out Shopee and Lazada to purchase brews from the Heineken Malaysia portfolio.
Tiger Beer Malaysia marketing manager Julie Kuan says: “CNY is a time for us to ‘Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow’ and celebrate courageous achievements and bold ambitions together. With an array of exciting promotions, giveaways, and activities that will bring Malaysians together, we hope that this inspires Malaysians to acknowledge the progress they have made and to set even bolder ambitions as they charge boldly forward into the new year.”
For more information on the full mechanics and details of promotions as well as the redemption process, head to tigercny.tigerbeer.com for more information.
Also, check out the brand’s Instagram and Facebook for more updates.
* Tiger and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. “Tiger advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive,” the company reminds the public.