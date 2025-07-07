$!China-ASEAN cyber defence alliance targets Night Eagle APT

THE cybersecurity landscape in Southeast Asia is rapidly evolving as China-ASEAN cooperation intensifies to combat sophisticated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups. At the prestigious CYDES 2025 Cybersecurity Conference held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre, industry leaders unveiled groundbreaking strategies to counter the newly identified Night Eagle APT group.

Night Eagle APT: A New Cyber Menace

Gu Liang, Vice Director of PanGu Laboratory at Qi An Xin Technology Group, delivered a compelling keynote address detailing the company’s successful efforts in identifying and countering Night Eagle (designated APT-Q-95). This sophisticated threat actor represents a well-organised group with suspected backing from nation-states and powerful financial entities.

The Night Eagle group has demonstrated alarming capabilities, particularly in exploiting high-risk vulnerabilities within Microsoft Exchange systems. Their primary targets include government agencies, defence contractors, and high-technology enterprises across the region.

Critical Infrastructure Under Siege

“Email servers serve as the backbone of communication for governments and corporations worldwide,“ warned Gu Liang. “When these systems are compromised, attackers gain access to sensitive business intelligence, financial data, project details, and client information—creating potentially catastrophic consequences.”

The threat intelligence gathered by Qi An Xin reveals that Night Eagle’s attacks originate from compromised Exchange mail servers, utilising critical remote code execution vulnerabilities. The company has successfully captured the exploit process in real-time, providing crucial insights into the attack methodology.