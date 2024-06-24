CYBERJAYA: Choosing the right career path after receiving SPM results is one of the most significant decisions an SPM leaver will make in their lifetime.

This choice shapes their educational journey and future career, making it crucial to approach it with careful consideration and informed guidance.

The journey from high school to university is a significant transition, filled with crucial decisions about one’s future career.

Dr. Anasuya Jegathevi Jegathesan, Dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Social Sciences at the University of Cyberjaya (UOC), offers valuable advice on where to begin:

“There are career and personality tests available that students can complete to work out what they are more inclined to, such as CareerCompass.my, which was developed at University of Cyberjaya. This test will measure what students enjoy and categorise them into a field of career. Sometimes we may enjoy a lot of things, but we don’t know what or how that translates to work so these tests can help with that,” she explained.

A practical first step in a students’ education journey is enrolling in a foundation programme. These introductory courses pave the way to a degree of choice, providing a secure pathway to degree-specific subjects.

Associate Professor Eric Tang Cher Hing, Director of the Centre for Foundation, Languages and General Studies, said:

“The University of Cyberjaya offers three Foundation programmes. For Foundation in Science, leading to Medicine and Pharmacy, students need a minimum grade of B in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics/Additional Mathematics, and one other subject. For Foundation in Allied Health Science, five credits in Science, Mathematics, and three other subjects from SPM are required. For Foundation in Arts, students need a credit in any five subjects.”