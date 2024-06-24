CYBERJAYA: Choosing the right career path after receiving SPM results is one of the most significant decisions an SPM leaver will make in their lifetime.
This choice shapes their educational journey and future career, making it crucial to approach it with careful consideration and informed guidance.
The journey from high school to university is a significant transition, filled with crucial decisions about one’s future career.
Dr. Anasuya Jegathevi Jegathesan, Dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Social Sciences at the University of Cyberjaya (UOC), offers valuable advice on where to begin:
“There are career and personality tests available that students can complete to work out what they are more inclined to, such as CareerCompass.my, which was developed at University of Cyberjaya. This test will measure what students enjoy and categorise them into a field of career. Sometimes we may enjoy a lot of things, but we don’t know what or how that translates to work so these tests can help with that,” she explained.
A practical first step in a students’ education journey is enrolling in a foundation programme. These introductory courses pave the way to a degree of choice, providing a secure pathway to degree-specific subjects.
Associate Professor Eric Tang Cher Hing, Director of the Centre for Foundation, Languages and General Studies, said:
“The University of Cyberjaya offers three Foundation programmes. For Foundation in Science, leading to Medicine and Pharmacy, students need a minimum grade of B in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics/Additional Mathematics, and one other subject. For Foundation in Allied Health Science, five credits in Science, Mathematics, and three other subjects from SPM are required. For Foundation in Arts, students need a credit in any five subjects.”
These programmes open doors to various degree courses:
Foundation in Allied Health Science: The student can progress to Bachelor in Psychology (Hons), Bachelor in Occupational Safety & Health (Hons), Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Biomedical Engineering Technology (Hons), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medical Science (Hons) and more.
Foundation in Science: The student can apply to enter the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons), and more.
Foundation in Arts: This opens doors for entry to the Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons), Bachelor in Accounting & Finance (Hons), Bachelor in Information Technology (Hons), and other programmes.
Studying a foundation programme is often a better choice compared to starting with a diploma because it has a shorter duration, allowing students to progress to degree-level studies more efficiently.
Additionally, students who complete a foundation programme at the University of Cyberjaya are guaranteed a seat in their desired degree programme, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in their education.
“The Foundation in Arts and Foundation in Science programmes at the University of Cyberjayaare also undergoing an upgrade for its October 2024 intake. We are specialising our programmes so students can choose courses that are more aligned with their interests. For instance, our Foundation in Arts programme will lead tothree different specialisations, which are Business, Humanities and Design,” said Associate Professor Tang.
For those concerned about meeting entry requirements, Associate Professor Tang said: “Students can also begin their tertiary education through the University’s Certificate programmes, which require just one credit in any SPM subject. This low barrier to entry ensures that anyone with the desire to learn can eventually progress to Diploma and undergraduate programmes.”
Additionally, the University of Cyberjaya offers 100% scholarships for certificate or foundation programmes for students who continue their studies in the university’s degree programmes.
Muslim students also have the opportunity to pursue three years professional Tahfiz programmes alongside their studies. The university’s programme is also recognised by Darul Quran and JAKIM, which prepares students to memorise the holy Quran in line with the needs of the community and country.
Any potential student is entitled to a quick career personality test at www.careercompass.my/signup to explore future possibilities.